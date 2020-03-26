Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 458,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 216,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $11.57 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

