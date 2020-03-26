Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

HLF stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

