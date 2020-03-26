Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,326 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.