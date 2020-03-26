Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,569.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $44.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

