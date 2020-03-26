Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 98,932 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 331,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQI opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

