Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,930,000 after buying an additional 534,357 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,821,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

HBI stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

