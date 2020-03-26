Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,579 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Range Resources worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

