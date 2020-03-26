Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GATX by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GATX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE GATX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

