Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,905 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

In other news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

