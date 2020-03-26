Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,230 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

