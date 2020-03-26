Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 54,906 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 58.13%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

