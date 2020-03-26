Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Halliburton stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

