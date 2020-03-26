Head-To-Head Comparison: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 34.90 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.74 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 15.96 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility and Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -846.96% N/A -689.07% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.