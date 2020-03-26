Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $715.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,420 shares of company stock worth $9,735,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

