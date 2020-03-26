HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, March 6th.

GMVHF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. GVC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

