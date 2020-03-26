Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $18,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NSIT opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

