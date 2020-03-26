Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSMQ opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.