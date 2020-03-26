Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,113 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 15.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $93,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

