iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

