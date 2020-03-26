iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

MBB opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

