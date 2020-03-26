iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000.

ESGD opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

