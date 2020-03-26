Jefferies Financial Group Trims Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Target Price to GBX 300

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 269.27 ($3.54).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 234.70 ($3.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

