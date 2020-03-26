John Michael Arthur Knowlton Buys 6,435 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton acquired 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,603.96.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.51 and a one year high of C$16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

