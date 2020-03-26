JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMNSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Elementis alerts:

EMNSF stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Elementis has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.28.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.