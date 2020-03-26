KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.