KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.