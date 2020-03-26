Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,834 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

