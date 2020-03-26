Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $41,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

