Loop Capital Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 100.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

