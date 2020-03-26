Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 46,740 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.