Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

