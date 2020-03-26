Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.