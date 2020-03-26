Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in LivaNova by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

