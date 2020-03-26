Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 414.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,310 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

