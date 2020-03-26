Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,634,000 after acquiring an additional 159,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.