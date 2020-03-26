Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

