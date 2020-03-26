Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.38 Million in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

