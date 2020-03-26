Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.