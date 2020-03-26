Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,716 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,571 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,749,000 after purchasing an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

