Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 333,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

