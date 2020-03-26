Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

