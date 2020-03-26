Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

