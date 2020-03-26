Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,504,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

