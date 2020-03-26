Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,117 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 134,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 640.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,408.33.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.