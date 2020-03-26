Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

