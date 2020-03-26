MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

