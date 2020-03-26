Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

