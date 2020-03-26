NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GASNY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from NATURGY ENERGY /ADR’s previous Variable dividend of $0.09.

About NATURGY ENERGY /ADR

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

