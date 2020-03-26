NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 261.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 226,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

