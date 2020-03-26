Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,879 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

